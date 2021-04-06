Central Texas woman dies after colliding head-on with tractor trailer

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety late Monday night identified Dena Self Montgomery, 59, of Temple, Texas, as the driver who died after colliding head-on with a tractor trailer on Saturday, April 4.

Investigators said Montgomery was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram pick-up and traveling south on SH-36 near Burgundy Lane shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

At that time, a 2009 Peterbilt 18-wheeler operated by a 56-year-old Houston man was travelling north on SH 36 approaching the Dodge Ram.

DPS said Montgomery’s Dodge “left the southbound lane of travel and crossed the double yellow lines.”

Montgomery, DPS said, then “drove on the wrong side of the road and collided with the Peterbilt.”

Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

This deadly wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.