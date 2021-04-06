Advertisement

Fans line up for Baylor gear after Bears win NCAA National Championship

Academy Sports and Outdoors had boxes of championship shirts and hats delivered on Monday...
Academy Sports and Outdoors had boxes of championship shirts and hats delivered on Monday morning.(Hannah Hall)
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fans lined up outside Waco stores to get their hands on some brand new national championship gear after Baylor defeated Gonzaga to win the NCAA National Championship.

Academy Sports and Outdoors had boxes of championship shirts and hats delivered on Monday morning.

Everything was kept in the back of the store until after the game.

Store director James Donalson said it was exciting to see all the preparations at the store.

“We expect the community to come out and support us, we’ll be ready for them.”

Academy wasn’t the only store in town getting ready for a Baylor win.

W Promo, a screen printing and embroidery business, ordered thousands of blank shirts to sell.

Trent Weaver, president of W Promo, said they had been working on several designs for shirts and hats, and the plan to was to start working on them as soon as the game ended.

“We’re excited, and I’ve been doing this for 22 years, they don’t come around very often,” Weaver said.

“What a great opportunity tonight.”

Weaver said the store planned to keep printing shirts and selling them throughout the week and would order more as needed.

Donalson said Academy also expected to get in more championship swag.

