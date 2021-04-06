Former Baylor basketball player from 1950 celebrates the team’s accomplishments this season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -There’s a special fan that didn’t see the game in Indianapolis or at McLane, but watched intently from Houston.

Dr. Gerald Cobb was a member of the last team that made it to the Final Four.

“They were good people and respectable people,” Dr. Cobb said.

Dr. Cobb reflects on his time at Baylor, the last time he wore the number 22. His team made it to the Final Four his senior year 1950.

His son has heard all the stories.

“He went to Baylor on a full scholarship, it was the turning point in his life,” his son Gerald Cobb said.

“My dad was from East Texas and he was a country boy so they asked him, ‘Well, what do you think about going to New York?’ He said, ‘I’ve never been to New York’. It was a big moment in his life.”

Dr. Cobb says once a Baylor Bear, always a Baylor Bear.

“It’s always been a part of my life,” Dr. Cobb said.

“Once you go through and be a part of it, then you continue to follow it for the rest of your life.”

Dr. Cobb has been following this year’s team very closely, not missing a single game.

“It’s been quite a time for us at Baylor,” his son Gerald Cobb said.

“I, of course, went to Baylor, my sister went to Baylor, all of my children went to Baylor, we are a Baylor family.”

And seeing their number 22 watch Baylor make history now holds a special place in their hearts.

“It’s great, I’ve enjoyed it tremendously,” Dr. Cobb said.

Cobb, the 2009 wall of honor recipient, lettered for coach Bill Henderson’s Baylor basketball teams in 1947-48, 1948-49 and 1949-50, all of which earned Southwest Conference titles.

