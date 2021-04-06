Head-on collision with police SUV sends one man to local hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 40-year-old man who may have fallen asleep at the wheel was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after his car collided head on with a Temple Police Department SUV.

The officer, Hassan Enriquez, did not require hospital treatment, but was being evaluated for possible injuries, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a press release.

Enriquez was parked on the shoulder in the 7200 block of Airport Road at around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday when the eastbound car crossed into the westbound lanes and hit his Ford Explorer head-on, Arreguin said.

The unidentified driver’s injuries weren’t life threatening, she said.

The crash is under investigation.

