Advertisement

Head-on collision with police SUV sends one man to local hospital

A 40-year-old man who may have fallen asleep at the wheel was taken to a local hospital after...
A 40-year-old man who may have fallen asleep at the wheel was taken to a local hospital after his car collided head-on with a police SUV. (File)(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A 40-year-old man who may have fallen asleep at the wheel was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after his car collided head on with a Temple Police Department SUV.

The officer, Hassan Enriquez, did not require hospital treatment, but was being evaluated for possible injuries, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a press release.

Enriquez was parked on the shoulder in the 7200 block of Airport Road at around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday when the eastbound car crossed into the westbound lanes and hit his Ford Explorer head-on, Arreguin said.

The unidentified driver’s injuries weren’t life threatening, she said.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Deputies investigate after body found along Central Texas highway
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Texas Gov Greg Abbott speaks during a news conferenced about migrant children...
Governor bans state agencies from requiring so-called ‘COVID-19 vaccine passports’
Close family friends say parents Iren and Towhidul Islam, as well as their children -...
Police identify 6 people dead in Texas murder-suicide pact
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Dr. Gerald Cobb
Former Baylor basketball player from 1950 celebrates the team’s accomplishments this season