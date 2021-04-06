Advertisement

Local business booms in Baylor’s tournament run

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Baylor competes in the 2021 National Championship game in Indianapolis Monday, nearly 1,000 miles away, Baylor nation is alive as ever in Waco as fans flock to local businesses to watch the action.

As fans head to local sports bars in town, like George’s and Dancing Bear Pub, owners say they are grateful to see the crowds through both the men’s and women’s tournament, game after game, win after win.

“Each game means a lot to us you know?” Wade Canuteson with George’s said Monday ahead of the championship game.

A year ago, sports bars were forced to do to go only orders.

“It really hut us at first, but we managed to get through it and do okay,” Canuteson said.

With both Baylor teams in the big dance, they say it feels like things are getting back to normal.

“We went a whole year without crowds and sports on tv so to have people in their colors in the bar cheering is a lot of fun,” Paxton Dove, owner of Dancing Bears Pub said.

With one more game to win, they’re hopeful it will all end in Baylor’s favor.

“It’ll be a wild night, it’ll be fun and everyone will be on edge. It’ll be a great game between two power house teams right now,” Canuteson said.

“Its a great chance to knock off a team and stop that undefeated season so let’s do it, sic ‘em bears,” Dove added.

