Major Central Texas school district won’t offer virtual option this fall

The Temple ISD will offer only in-person instruction when the new school year starts this fall....
The Temple ISD will offer only in-person instruction when the new school year starts this fall. (File)(WCTV)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – The Temple ISD will offer only in-person instruction when the 2021-2022 school year starts this fall.

“It is critical for Temple ISD to get all students back in the classroom. Our data shows that in-person learning is a better educational delivery system for our students and we cannot ignore this. Remote learning was always considered a crisis response and never a permanent educational solution,” Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott said.

“Remote instruction has proven to be a far lesser option to in-person learning, in particular for our younger students,” he said.

“Our data shows that students who were enrolled in on-campus learning out-performed their remote learning peers across the board,” he said.

“At this point, more than 80% of students in Temple ISD have returned to in-person learning and our health and safety protocols have demonstrated effective results in minimizing the spread of the virus. Temple ISD has not closed a single campus this year due to reaching the 2% threshold as advised by the Bell County Health District.”

The district will implement updated health and safety protocols for the new school year in line with local health authority guidance.

“I have no reservations about their return to full in-person learning knowing the district will work with us on developing and revising safety protocols next year,” Local Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said.

