Advertisement

Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead

A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his car, but crashed into a local business instead.(Temple Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A 26-year-old woman was taken to Scott & White Medical Center Tuesday after a man tried to run her down with his car, but crashed into a local business instead.

The woman and the man were arguing in the car, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said, and during the argument the woman jumped out of the vehicle.

The man then attempted to run her over, she said.

Officers responded to the incident at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Discount Tire at 721 SW HK Dodgen Loop.

Officers arrested Christopher Anderson, 28.

He was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Charges were pending, according to online records.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries she received when she jumped from the car.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man found dead along local highway had been seen hitchhiking earlier in the day
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire

Latest News

File Photo
Bat found dead in Central Texas neighborhood tests positive for rabies
Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Millions in Texas had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created...
ERCOT releases preliminary report on outages during February storm
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Pickup and 18-wheeler collide at rural Central Texas highway intersection