Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – A 26-year-old woman was taken to Scott & White Medical Center Tuesday after a man tried to run her down with his car, but crashed into a local business instead.

The woman and the man were arguing in the car, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said, and during the argument the woman jumped out of the vehicle.

The man then attempted to run her over, she said.

Officers responded to the incident at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Discount Tire at 721 SW HK Dodgen Loop.

Officers arrested Christopher Anderson, 28.

He was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon.

Charges were pending, according to online records.

The unidentified woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries she received when she jumped from the car.

