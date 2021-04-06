NCAA Championship arriving in Waco today as will some gusty winds

A BIG congratulations going out to Scott Drew and the Baylor Men’s Basketball team for securing their first NCAA Men’s Basketball championship Monday night. The men secured the hardware but you may need to secure some of the light lawn furniture or decorations today! South winds are expected to gust between 25 and 35 MPH today in advance of our next cold front that moves through Wednesday. Before Wednesday’s front moves in, we’re expecting to see a mostly cloudy, humid, and warm day. Morning temperatures will start out in the mid 60s with potentially a stray sprinkle near and east of I-35 through 11 AM. Skies stay cloudy through midday before some peeks of sunshine return late in the afternoon. Even without sunshine, high temperatures today will warm into the low-to-mid 80s. Wednesday’s cold front arrives during the morning and will exit the area early in the afternoon but it really won’t bring us much of a weather change. We’re expecting a few scattered showers and even a rumble of thunder as the front moves in, but the best chances for rain, from roughly 9 AM to 1 PM, will stay almost entirely confined near and east of I-35. Even still, the rain should be isolated enough that most will likely stay precipitation free. Wednesday’s front may bring a small temperature drop as it moves in but the return of afternoon sunshine will keep highs warm. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s should reach the low-to-mid 80s late in the day.

Mostly clear skies hang around Thursday. Morning temperatures will be cooler behind the front as we start out in the mid 50s Thursday morning but afternoon highs will actually be warmer as we reach the mid-80s late in the day. West of Highway 281 is where we could even briefly reach 90° late in the afternoon. Speaking of 90s, cities and towns near and especially west of I-35 will have a good shot at reaching the 90° Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’ll have a shot of rain late Friday too but unfortunately we’ll have a decent shot at severe storms. The dry line is expected to move close to Highway 281 in the afternoon and could allow for scattered storms to fire up. Although we won’t have a ton of moisture in the atmosphere to work with, any storms that fire up will likely quickly strengthen and could produce strong winds and large hail. Friday’s tornado threat seems fairly low but certainly not zero. The scattered late-afternoon thunderstorms should turn into a broken line of storms as a cold front arrives after sunset. The front will sweep the storms eastward across the area with most of the rain exiting by midnight. The entire area will have a chance for rain but the highest totals, likely between a quarter-inch and potentially even over an inch within those thunderstorms, will be near and especially east of I-35. Friday night’s cold front should bring much cooler (but still warmer-than-normal) temperatures back to the area this weekend. High temperatures Saturday in the upper 70s and low 80s should warm into the mid 80s Sunday with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the weekend. Another cold front Monday will bring another 20% chance of rain but will more importantly drop temperatures closer to seasonable norms in the mid-to-upper 70s for much of next week.

