Pickup and 18-wheeler collide at rural Central Texas highway intersection

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - First responders were at the scene of a collision involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler early Tuesday afternoon at a rural Bell County highway intersection.

The pickup overturned in the collision and initial reports indicated the driver was trapped.

The accident was reported at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on FM 93 at State Highway 95 just north of Little River-Academy.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.