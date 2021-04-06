Pickup and 18-wheeler collide at rural Central Texas highway intersection
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - First responders were at the scene of a collision involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler early Tuesday afternoon at a rural Bell County highway intersection.
The pickup overturned in the collision and initial reports indicated the driver was trapped.
The accident was reported at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on FM 93 at State Highway 95 just north of Little River-Academy.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
