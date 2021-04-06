Advertisement

Pickup and 18-wheeler collide at rural Central Texas highway intersection

The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - First responders were at the scene of a collision involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler early Tuesday afternoon at a rural Bell County highway intersection.

The pickup overturned in the collision and initial reports indicated the driver was trapped.

The accident was reported at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on FM 93 at State Highway 95 just north of Little River-Academy.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man found dead along local highway had been seen hitchhiking earlier in the day
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Latest News

The Temple ISD will offer only in-person instruction when the new school year starts this fall....
Major Central Texas school district won’t offer virtual option this fall
Academy Sports and Outdoors had boxes of championship shirts and hats delivered on Monday...
Fans line up for Baylor gear after Bears win NCAA National Championship
John Franklin Stevens, 80, was arrested in June 2019 on charges of criminally negligent...
Texas Attorney General’s Office will prosecute bus driver charged in student’s death
Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.
Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash