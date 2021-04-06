Advertisement

Police: 2 victims, suspect ‘down’ in Maryland shooting

Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.
Police and federal agents responded to a shooting in Maryland with at least two victims Tuesday.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there are at least two victims. They said the suspect was “down.”

The shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. It was unclear if the suspect had approached the Army base. Fort Detrick’s public affairs office didn’t immediately respond to calls and an email seeking comment.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company’s Frederick location but not at the business itself.

“One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities,” said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Deputies investigate after body found along Central Texas highway
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Officers found 13 shell casings in the street and 12 bullet holes in the house. (File)
House near local park peppered with gunfire
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money

Latest News

A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol officer remembered for humor, paying ultimate price
Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in 46-year-old George Floyd’s May 25...
LIVE: Testimony in Chauvin trial continues
Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
US, Iran expected to begin indirect nuclear talks in Vienna
In key testimony Monday, the Minneapolis police chief said Derek Chauvin's actions were not...
Chauvin trial: Use of force policy in focus