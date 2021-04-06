Some of the hottest days of 2021 (so far) coming up this week

Our windy day turns into a windy night as a Wind Advisory remains in place until midnight tonight. South winds will continue to blow in about 20-30mph and temperatures still be in the low to mid 60s. We do have a cold front that will come in tomorrow morning and that could initiate a few showers in the morning, mainly east of I-35. We start with clouds in the morning but those will be clearing once the front sweeps in and changes our wind direction - out of the northwest - for most of the day and that will usher in drier air. Now, once the clouds clear and the drier air moves in, we have to remember that dry air heats up quickly and we still expect tomorrow to be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Due to the low humidity and breezy northwesterly winds, elevated fire conditions exist Wednesday afternoon mainly west of Highway-281.

We are quiet but warm again on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s. We will have to watch our winds carefully Thursday - while they won’t be as breezy as Tuesday, they may have a more westerly component and that could spike our afternoon temperatures into the upper 80s.

Friday we are watching for a chance for storms for the afternoon and evening. We have clouds in the morning and that will actually be a good thing for us. If we can keep the clouds going into the afternoon, our severe risk goes down but if we start to see sunshine late morning/early afternoon with an approaching dryline from the west - that could help to spark up strong to severe storms, east of I-35. Hail and damaging winds are the main concerns with Friday storms. If we do see the sunshine early enough in the day, it could very well be our first 90 degree day of the year! There’s still time to monitor this storm chance, but just keep checking back as we count down to Friday.

Luckily, the weekend looks nice with highs in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

