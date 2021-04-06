Advertisement

Suspect in custody after police chase involving stolen ambulance

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (KTVT) - A suspect is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance from a fire station in Dallas on Monday.

Texas officials say the suspect took them on an hourslong police chase.

He hopped a curb and drove through the yards of several homes during the chase.

After running over what appeared to be spike strips, the driver tried to escape on foot but didn’t get far.

Police later took him into custody. His name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

