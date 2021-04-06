Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The City of Celina confirmed that an off-duty Celina police officer and his daughter were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Whitesboro.

Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.

The officer’s wife was seriously injured.

Robinson served with the Celina Police Department for three and a half years.

“Detective Robinson served our city as passionately as he loved his family, and we deeply miss his presence on our streets and in our lives,” said Celina Mayor Sean Terry in a statement.

It happened Monday afternoon at Highway 56 and Old Sanborn Ranch Road when a trash truck hit the rear end of a car, leading to a wreck involving three other vehicles.

The officer and his daughter were hit by one of the vehicles.

The Texas Department of Public safety said several vehicles that were eastbound on the road were stopped because a school bus had just dropped off a student and was heading to the next stop on the road.

The eastbound trash truck was going over a hill and didn’t stop in time causing a chain-reaction crash with at least five other vehicles.

The accident happened behind the school bus.

No one on board was injured.

Both the detective and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer’s wife was flown to a nearby hospital; the city said she is in critical condition.

Celina City Manager Jason Laumer, in a statement he “is asking he people of our city and this region to pray for this officer’s family, including those who are receiving very critical treatment at this time.”

Troopers confirmed Tuesday that a third person in another vehicle from the Robinson’s car died overnight, but didn’t identify the person.

DPS troopers, Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies, Southmayd Police and Fire Rescue, Whitesboro Police and Fire and the Sadler Volunteer Fire Department all responded.

There will be a candlelight vigil for detective Robinson on Thursday night in downtown Celina.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.