Fans greet the National Champs as they return to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time ever, the Men’s NCAA national championship trophy is in Waco!

The team landed in Waco shortly after 2 o’clock Tuesday after nearly a month away.

Baylor beat Gonzaga 86-70 on Monday night in the championship game in Indianapolis.

Fans and students cheered as the national champions got off the plane and waved to the crowd.

Head Coach Scott Drew and the team gathered on a stage and thanked the sea of green and gold for the support all season long.

This is the Baylor Men’s basketball program’s first National Championship ever.

This is the state of Texas’s first Men’s basketball title since Texas Western (now UT El Paso) won it in 1966.

The Bears will have a championship parade next Tuesday, April 13th, starting at 6 PM. All fans are encouraged to join!

