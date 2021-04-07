Advertisement

Gov. Abbott says migrant children are being sexually assaulted at Texas facility

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference outside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio,...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference outside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, a site where the federal government has set up a makeshift migrant facility for children.(Pool)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced two state agencies received multiple reports that migrant children are being sexually assaulted at a makeshift facility set up by the federal government at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio.

“The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children,” the governor said.

“To end this abuse, the Biden administration must shut down this facility and the children in this facility should be moved to other facilities where the federal government has enough space, personnel and resources to ensure their safety.”

Abbott said he is directing the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to investigate the allegations of sexual assault.

The governor held a news conference outside the Freeman Coliseum to reveal the allegations to the public.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services on Wednesday both received reports of children being sexually assaulted at the coliseum, Abbot said.

“These problems are a byproduct of President Biden’s open border policies and the lack of planning for the fallout from those disastrous policies.”

The governor further claimed “there are not enough staff to safely supervise the children at this facility, some children at this facility are not eating throughout the day and children with COVID are not being separated from children without COVID.”

“In short, this facility is a health and safety nightmare.”

KENS - the CBS affiliate in San Antonio - reports that, since the beginning of March, unaccompanied teenagers and children arriving at the Texas-Mexico border have been transported to the Freeman Coliseum grounds to be cared for.

KENS cites Bexar County officials who say more than 1,300 children were at the shelter as of April 5.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection
Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.
Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Trooper Walker's memorial
Complete Coverage: A final farewell for Trooper Chad Walker
Texas teachers are pushing for retirement cost of living increases.
Retired teachers push for cost of living adjustments to retirement checks
A year ago Wednesday COVID-19 barely had a foothold in Central Texas, but after tens of...
New COVID-19 cases continue to fall as vaccination rates slowly rise in Central Texas
Trooper Chad Walker Service
Trooper Chad Walker Service