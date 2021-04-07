Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Manor Middle School in Killeen was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after “a verbal threat of violence.”

Campus police responded to the school and Killeen police were notified, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said.

“At this time, all students and staff members are safe,” she said.

“Police are still investigating the threat and have not allowed us to return to the building. We will continue to work with all law enforcement as they investigate the threat of violence,” she said.

Parents were asked not to drive to the campus to pick up their children.

