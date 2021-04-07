Advertisement

Missing Texas soldier found safe

Fort Bliss asked the public for help locating missing Specialist Oranda Herminette Perez...
Fort Bliss asked the public for help locating missing Specialist Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma, 27.(Fort Bliss)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT BLISS, Texas (KWTX) – Missing Fort Bliss Spc. Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma, 27, has been found safe.

“Specialist Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma has been found safe and unharmed. Thank You to all our community for spreading the word and well wishes,” the post said in a Facebook post.

Fort Bliss earlier asked for the public’s help in finding the soldier, who was last seen Sunday night in downtown El Paso.

UPDATE!!! Specialist Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma has been found safe and unharmed. Thank You to all our community...

Posted by Fort Bliss, Texas on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

