Parents express frustrations toward STAAR testing glitch

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -As STAAR testing kicks off across the state, parents say they are frustrated.

A technical issue caused the state test to be canceled for many across the state, including students in Central Texas.

Some parents say this cancellation goes beyond an inconvenience. Nicole Doyle says the STAAR test is already a burden and stressor for her child.

“He came into my room at 3 o’clock this morning and he was like, ‘Mom I can’t sleep, can you come sit with me?’. This is a straight-A student. This isn’t somebody who just doesn’t want a test. It’s just he struggles with that test anxiety among other things,” Doyle said

Doyle said then add a pandemic adds on top of that anxiety.

“They have been torn in so many different directions that no they can’t prepare students properly at all,” Doyle said.

“I worry what are these scores are going to look like. I don’t think it’s going to be a true reflection on these kids at all.”

So imagine her exasperation after a technical glitch caused the testing site to crash, meaning her child has to do it all again.

“Are you kidding me?” Doyle asked.

“There are so many people like him who went through that only to go to school and put your best foot forward, go to school, get it over with, only to repeat.”

And Doyle is not alone. Thousands of students across the state are faced with having to restart the test. April Warren’s child is among the list.

“It’s going to be harder when he has to retake it and he’s got two more next month to take,” Warren said.

“So he’s having to worry about his schoolwork, plus the STAAR test, and then all his other stuff.”

Parents like Doyle and Warren say enough is enough, wishing that the STAAR test would go by the wayside and focus on what happens in the classroom.

“Let them just finish out the school, let them just be kids and finish things out.”

While the test is required this year, there is no penalty for elementary and middle schoolers who don’t show up or who fail the STAAR test this year. Texas officials have said the test would not affect students’ ability to move up to the next grade.

