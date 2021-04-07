Advertisement

Police: Texas woman confesses to killing her 2 young kids

This photo provided by the Irving Police Department shows Madison McDonald. Police say...
This photo provided by the Irving Police Department shows Madison McDonald. Police say McDonald, who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she’d killed her two young daughters, has been charged with two counts of capital murder. Irving police say McDonald was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, 6-year-old Archer Hammond and 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald. (Irving Police Department via AP)((Irving Police Department via AP))
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) — A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday.

Irving police say Madison McDonald, 30, was arrested and charged in the slayings of her two daughters, Archer Hammond, 6, and Lillian Mae McDonald, 1.

Police said Madison McDonald walked into the Irving Police Department at about 10 p.m. Monday and used the phone in their lobby to call 911.

Police said officers went to her apartment and found both girls dead.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Reeves said that McDonald believed she killed the girls by smothering, but the medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

He said they were still trying to determine what led to McDonald killing her children.

“We might not ever know the why because there’s not going to be a definition or a reason that would ever justify the murder of two small children,” Reeves said.

McDonald was being held in Irving jail on no bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for McDonald who could comment on the allegations.

Reeves said police had been to McDonald’s apartment previously but that he could not give details due to the nature of the calls “and the privacy that’s required by those.”

