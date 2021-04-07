Quiet & warm Thursday and watching Friday for storm chances

Lower humidity tonight, lighter winds, and a clear sky all give us a cooler night with lows in the upper 40s/low 50s. Thursday will start with some morning clouds and maybe some fog in our southeastern counties. Any fog that develops could be dense at times and is expected to clear by late morning.

Then the day gives way to a whole lot of sunshine and highs quickly climbing into the mid and upper 80s, along with some low 90s possible south and west of our area. Overall, Thursday is a quiet, warm, and sunny day.

By Friday afternoon, we could have a set up for storms to pop-up. There is a chance that there could be enough limiting factors in the atmosphere for storms to not happen, but if they can overcome the limitations (aka the “CAP”) then they do have the potential to grow quickly to strong or severe levels. We have a marginal risk of storms Friday and that’s enough to keep a close eye on the weather, specifically after 3pm Friday.

A cold front will move through by Saturday morning and that will shut off rain/storm chances heading into the weekend and drops temperatures back to the upper 70s/low 80s to start the weekend.

