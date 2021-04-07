Advertisement

Report: Baylor guard Davion Mitchell declares for 2021 NBA draft

Baylor's Davion Mitchell
Baylor's Davion Mitchell(Baylor)
By Darby Brown
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Davion Mitchell is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft, according to a report by Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Charania says that Mitchell plans to hire an agent.

Mitchell is a junior at Baylor who was a huge part of Baylor’s national championship. He was the Bears third leading scorer this season averaging 14 points per game.

Mitchell’s defense was highly praised during this tournament as well, he has the nickname “Off Night” because he makes anyone’s best player have an off night.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection
Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.
Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead

Latest News

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 13th hole during a practice...
Johnson, McIlroy seeking exclusive company at the Masters
Head Coach Scott Drew holds up the championship trophy
Fans greet the National Champs as they return to Waco
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship...
Baylor beatdown: Bears win national title, hang 86-70 loss on Gonzaga
Fans stand for the national anthem before a baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the...
Rangers fill stands with fans, who accept ‘calculated risk’