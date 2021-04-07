Report: Baylor guard Davion Mitchell declares for 2021 NBA draft

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor’s Davion Mitchell is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft, according to a report by Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Charania says that Mitchell plans to hire an agent.

Mitchell is a junior at Baylor who was a huge part of Baylor’s national championship. He was the Bears third leading scorer this season averaging 14 points per game.

Mitchell’s defense was highly praised during this tournament as well, he has the nickname “Off Night” because he makes anyone’s best player have an off night.

