Advertisement

Retired teachers push for cost of living adjustments to retirement checks

Texas teachers are pushing for retirement cost of living increases.
Texas teachers are pushing for retirement cost of living increases.(Katie Aupperle)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Retired teachers and school workers could soon receive bumped up monthly checks from the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, filed House Bill 3214, which would provide a monthly cost of living boost to retirees’ checks of 6%, capped at $100.

An amended version of the bill would apply to those who retired on or before Aug. 31, 2019, according to the Texas Retired Teachers Association (TRTA).

“It’s been a long, dry spell,” retired teacher Karen Kay told KWTX.

“Anybody who’s been retired for 17 years or less never has seen a cost of living increase,” she said.

That is because the retirement system has remained largely under-funded for much of the last decade.

State lawmakers previously increased teacher retirement checks by 3% in 2013, but that applied only to those who retired in 2004 or before.

Kay told KWTX that the proposed cost of living increase this year could provide much-needed relief, especially to some of the state’s lowest earners.

“In Texas, 96% of the districts do not contribute to Social Security, so this TRS annuity is all that retired teachers have coming in from the state,” she said.

The average monthly Teacher Retirement System check is $2,096, and half of recipients receive less than $1,800 per month, according to the TRTA.

“We would have more income to be able to do some of the things we aren’t doing right now,” Kay said.

She said the bill is a good start, but she would like to see a cost of living adjustment in the future that rises automatically with inflation.

“We just feel like we have to go back every legislative session and beg,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection
Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.
Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Trooper Walker's memorial
Complete Coverage: A final farewell for Trooper Chad Walker
A year ago Wednesday COVID-19 barely had a foothold in Central Texas, but after tens of...
New COVID-19 cases continue to fall as vaccination rates slowly rise in Central Texas
Trooper Chad Walker Service
Trooper Chad Walker Service
Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a news conference outside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio,...
Gov. Abbott says migrant children are being sexually assaulted at Texas facility