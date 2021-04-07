Advertisement

Stocks slip on Wall Street as market eases back from records

Stocks edged lower Tuesday on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Stocks edged lower Tuesday on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks edged lower Tuesday on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached a day earlier.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Tuesday after wavering between gains and losses throughout the afternoon. Technology and health care stocks led the way lower.

The churn that has been occurring within the market lately comes as Wall Street assesses the health and speed of the economic recovery.

Investors have been weighing concerns about higher inflation as the economy grows, along with expectations that retailers and other service sector stocks will make solid gains as the world moves past the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Man found dead along local highway had been seen hitchhiking earlier in the day
Police Monday identified the teenage victim of a deadly shooting near a local middle school...
Police identify teenage victim of deadly shooting near local middle school
Texas Wildlife & Fisheries agents search the Lake Wright Patman spillway in East Texas for a...
Man missing, woman rescued after car plunges into spillway of Texas lake
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler
File Photo
First day of STAAR testing canceled for thousands of students experiencing technical issues across Texas

Latest News

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
FILE - In this May 8, 2013 file photo, people pause to look at a Norwegian Cruise Line ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean
A man walks into a restaurant displaying a "Now Hiring" sign, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in...
US job openings in February reached highest rate on record
FILE - In this June 11, 2020 file photo, workers on scaffolding lay blocks on one of the larger...
IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6%