Support the family of fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker

Central Texas has rallied around the family of DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who died five days after he was shot as he stopped to help a stranded motorist.

He remained on life support until March 31 so his organs could be donated.

He’s survived by his wife and four children, the youngest of whom is just two months old.

Here are some ways you can help:

Contribute to the GoFundMe account established for the family

Add to the bid for the Walker family rabbits through the Limestone County Fair Association

Support La Salle Cemetery, where the fallen trooper was laid to rest

Chad Walker’s obituary

Texas Organ Sharing Alliance

Register as an organ donor

