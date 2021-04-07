Advertisement

Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twitter won’t host old tweets from former President Donald Trump’s now-suspended account on its social media platform.

“Given that we permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump, the content from the account will not appear on Twitter as it did previously or as archived administration accounts do currently,” a Twitter representative said Wednesday.

Twitter said it has been working with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to preserve the tweets.

NARA has done that in the past with government Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection
Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.
Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Trooper Walker's memorial
Complete Coverage: A final farewell for Trooper Chad Walker
Texas teachers are pushing for retirement cost of living increases.
Retired teachers push for cost of living adjustments to retirement checks
A year ago Wednesday COVID-19 barely had a foothold in Central Texas, but after tens of...
New COVID-19 cases continue to fall as vaccination rates slowly rise in Central Texas
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
Trooper Chad Walker Service
Trooper Chad Walker Service