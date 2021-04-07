US stocks close mixed; S&P 500 notches another record high

(AP) - Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Wednesday, but gains for several Big Tech stocks nudged the S&P 500 to its second record high in three days.

The benchmark index added 0.1% after a day of wobbling between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly and the Nasdaq fell slightly.

Markets have been steadying in recent days as investors become cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery.

Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19.

