Advertisement

US stocks close mixed; S&P 500 notches another record high

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Wednesday (Source: John Nacion/Star Max via AP/file)
Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Wednesday (Source: John Nacion/Star Max via AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Wednesday, but gains for several Big Tech stocks nudged the S&P 500 to its second record high in three days.

The benchmark index added 0.1% after a day of wobbling between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly and the Nasdaq fell slightly.

Markets have been steadying in recent days as investors become cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery.

Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection
Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.
Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Latest News

FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden open to compromise on infrastructure, but not inaction
With COVID-19 vaccinations opening the possibility of travel to millions more Americans each...
Will travel costs change as vaccines roll out?