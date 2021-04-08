10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 4.10.21-4.11.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Dubbed the most exciting small-town festival in Texas, Bluebonnet Festival in Burnet is this weekend! Now through Sunday, join the fun with live music, vendors, parades, races, a demolition derby, a car show, and a whole lot more.

Spice up your weekend, with a margarita and salsa contest and live music at Taste of Lorena happening at the Wisteria from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Heights Lumber & Supply Inc is hosting a free, community-wide, educational initiative designed to teach children how to start, own, and operate their own business – a lemonade stand on Saturday. Build-A-Stand Workshop is free Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It’s going to be a magical and memorable Saturday at the Royal Tea with Princess and Me event Saturday. Sip tea along with singing, dancing, and fun with your favorite Fairytale Princesses and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Exchange Center in McGregor.

Get dressed up in roaring twenties attire this weekend for the Texas through Time Roaring ’20s Charity Gala on Saturday night, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Rusted Chandelier in Hillsboro.

Lace up your running shoes Saturday morning for the Tonkawa Falls Half and Quarter Marathon runs in Crawford.

Saturday night, Cody Canada and the Departed brings hard-edge country mixed with Rock & Roll to Bare Bones BBQ in Gatesville.

Head to the Bell County Expo for the Lone Star Gun Show this weekend to browse new merchandise...

Or stop by the Benefit Gun Show at the Lee Lockwood Library in Waco Saturday and Sunday.

Ladies, stop by Shoot Like A Girl’s mobile range at Cabela’s in Waco Saturday or Sunday. It’s free, safe, and fun and they will have all the equipment needed.

