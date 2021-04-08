Advertisement

60-plane formation flying team will land in Central Texas this weekend

By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) – Texas-based Falcon Flight, a formation flying team, will land in Temple this weekend with more than 60 planes, all of them experimental aircraft constructed from kits from Van’s Aircraft in Oregon.

The first planes are due to arrive Friday morning and the team will fly from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and throughout the day on Saturday.

A mass formation flight begins at 10 a.m. Sunday over the entire city.

“There will be more than 60 folks renting cars, sleeping in hotels, and eating in our restaurants for three days.  It’s a great sign that life is getting back to normal, while still adhering to social distancing and following CDC guidelines,” Draughon-Mijller Central Texas Regional Airport Director Sean Parker said.

Residents may watch the planes land and take off from the airport terminal parking lot.

