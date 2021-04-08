Advertisement

Area McDonald’s restaurants hope to hire 400 people next week; 25,000 jobs available statewide

McDonald’s restaurants across the state are hoping to hire 25,000 people next week. (File)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(KWTX) - McDonald’s restaurants in Central Texas hope to hire nearly 400 people and McDonald’s restaurants across the state are hoping to hire 25,000 people during a three-day hiring event next Tuesday through Thursday.

Participating restaurants will accept applications from and interview candidates for crew and management positions.

McDonald’s and its franchisees employ almost 2 million people worldwide.

“Our priority is to give all employees the tools for success: learn a new skill, receive promotions, and write your own success story. Our hiring process is straightforward and streamlined, many applicants can start the day after their interview,” McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cindi Ferguson said.

Information about careers and jobs is available online.

