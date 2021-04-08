Army considering Biometrics and Metadata to replace Military ID cards

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army is accepting proposals for alternatives to replace traditional military ID cards because of COVID-19.

The Army says the move is to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting contact.

Some examples include using biometrics or metadata, even facial recognition.

“They’re innovative and they have to be innovative and I think this may be the tip of the iceberg,” said Texas A&M Central Texas Director of Nursing Amy Mersiovsky.

“I know that many work environments are already changing the way they work to prevent contact with their workers.”

Criminal Justice Professor Tammy Bracewell says any change could help make gates more secure and could also help investigators something were to happen.

“It is important to remember that there’s never going to be 100% effectiveness,” she said.

“There’s always going to be the chance that something slips through, because we can’t fully understand human behavior.”

In recent months, there has been a string of incidents involving firearms on post, something Bracewell says could be stopped with more information.

“What additional technology can do is identify people who should not be on a military installation,” she said.

“So, by increasing the technology, you can help ensure that the only ones on post are the one’s that’re supposed to be on post.”

The Army has made no changes yet. The deadline for submitting proposals is May 18.

