Advertisement

Army considering Biometrics and Metadata to replace Military ID cards

The U.S. Army is accepting proposals for alternatives to replace traditional military ID cards...
The U.S. Army is accepting proposals for alternatives to replace traditional military ID cards because of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley Farnsworth)(Wesley Farnsworth | 88th Air Base Wing Public Affair)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Army is accepting proposals for alternatives to replace traditional military ID cards because of COVID-19.

The Army says the move is to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting contact.

Some examples include using biometrics or metadata, even facial recognition.

“They’re innovative and they have to be innovative and I think this may be the tip of the iceberg,” said Texas A&M Central Texas Director of Nursing Amy Mersiovsky.

“I know that many work environments are already changing the way they work to prevent contact with their workers.”

Criminal Justice Professor Tammy Bracewell says any change could help make gates more secure and could also help investigators something were to happen.

“It is important to remember that there’s never going to be 100% effectiveness,” she said.

“There’s always going to be the chance that something slips through, because we can’t fully understand human behavior.”

In recent months, there has been a string of incidents involving firearms on post, something Bracewell says could be stopped with more information.

“What additional technology can do is identify people who should not be on a military installation,” she said.

“So, by increasing the technology, you can help ensure that the only ones on post are the one’s that’re supposed to be on post.”

The Army has made no changes yet. The deadline for submitting proposals is May 18.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
Detective KC Robinson, 33, and his daughter Brynlee, 6, both died at the scene.
Texas police officer, daughter killed in crash
Central Texas woman dies in head-on collision with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Trooper Walker's memorial
Complete Coverage: A final farewell for Trooper Chad Walker
Texas teachers are pushing for retirement cost of living increases.
Retired teachers push for cost of living adjustments to retirement checks
A year ago Wednesday COVID-19 barely had a foothold in Central Texas, but after tens of...
New COVID-19 cases continue to fall as vaccination rates slowly rise in Central Texas
Trooper Chad Walker Service
Trooper Chad Walker Service