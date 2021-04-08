Baylor player talks mullets, TikTok’s and Life in the Bubble

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Men’s Basketball team is back in Waco with their National Championship trophy. This also means they have left the NCAA tournament bubble after four weeks.

There was a player who was giving an inside look at the bubble throughout the tournament, Jackson Moffatt.

Moffatt is a sophomore walk-on for the Baylor Bears.Throughout the tournament he was posting videos on social media from the bubble that a got a good amount of traction.

All of these videos gave a good look at this national championship team off the court.

