Advertisement

Colorado vaccination site shuts down after several adverse reactions

By KUSA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KUSA) - A vaccination site near Denver paused operations Wednesday after 11 people had a reaction to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The people who had adverse reactions complained of nausea and dizziness. Two were taken to a hospital for further observation.

Centura Health, which runs the clinic in the Denver suburb of Commerce City, said less than 1% of vaccine recipients had issues, but it stopped vaccinations for the day out of an abundance of caution.

Colorado health officials said people who received shots at the mass vaccination site shouldn’t worry. One official said it is much safer to receive the vaccine than to get the virus.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
Manor Middle School. (KISD photo)
Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection

Latest News

LIVE: Biden announces executive actions on gun violence
A migrant and her daughter wait for their turn at the intake area of the Donna Department of...
Number of kids alone at border hits all-time high in March
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, was identified as...
COVID-19 patient receives lung transplant from living donors
A cemetery was the site of monkey sightings on Wednesday night.
Police investigating monkey sightings on Cincinnati’s west side
Three federal stimulus packages passed during the pandemic included more than $19 billion for...
Congress allocated $19 billion in stimulus money to Texas public education, but schools have yet to see an extra dime