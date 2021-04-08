Advertisement

Community honors Celina officer, daughter killed in crash

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CELINA, Texas (KXII) - A grieving community made sure the road to an officer and his daughter’s final rite was paved with love and honor Thursday after they died in a Grayson County crash Monday and were taken to be cremated.

Karen Williams was supposed to graduate from the Celina Citizens Police Academy next week.

“Heartbroken, I mean we lost one of our brothers and I mean the whole town is mourning right now,” Williams said.

One of the instructors, Celina detective KC Robinson, died suddenly in a crash on Monday, along with his six-year-old daughter, Brynlee.

The graduation has been postponed to allow time to grieve.

“We loved him, we respected him,” Williams said.

Their bodies were taken from Whitesboro to Allen Wednesday, in an honor procession.

Troopers, officers, and firemen from all over north Texas came out to escort and pay their respects for officer Robinson.

“This is just one way we can show the respect, not only from the citizens police academy but from the town itself,” Williams said.

Schools were let out 15 minutes early.

A line of patrol cars about a mile long were flashing their lights and blasting their sirens off of Texas 289.

“A wonderful human being, loved by our community, very involved in our community family man, loved his wife and daughter,” Williams said.

Celina Police Lieutenant Tim Hale said every piece of new information they get about officer Robinson’s wife, who was hurt in the crash, has been more positive than the last.

They are holding on to that hope.

The city is holding a candlelight vigil Thursday night for officer Robinson.

