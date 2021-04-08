COVID-19: Almost a deathless day in Central Texas, but statewide toll rises to more than 48,000

(KWTX) - State data showed no additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday in Central Texas, but the Bell County Health District reported two as the statewide death toll rose to more than 48,000, marking another grim milestone in the more than yearlong fight against the virus.

As many as 1,630 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to Department of State Health Services data Thursday the regional death toll was unchanged at 1,604 including 398 Bell County residents, 15 fewer than the local count of 413; 33 Bosque County residents; 84 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 105 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 462 McLennan County residents, 12 more than the local count of 450; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Forty-seven more cases of the virus were confirmed Thursday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 76, 296.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 3,707 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, 2,445 of them new, increasing the statewide total to 2,415,822.

At least 65,587 cases were active Thursday, 2,670,234 residents have recovered, and 2,856 patients were hospitalized, 30 fewer than on Wednesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 47 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Thursday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 16 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Thursday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 4% of all hospitalizations and filling about 3% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Thursday was 5.7%, down slightly from 5.73% on Wednesday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

As of Thursday,187,759 or 25.2% of all residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking had received a first dose and 123,503 or 16.6% were fully vaccinated.

Statewide 8,591,350 or 38.3% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 5,063,173 or 22.6% of residents 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

Data Thursday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County 57,395 residents, or 21% of those 16 and older had received the first dose and 37,601 or 13.8% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 58,497 residents, or 29% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 38,245 or 19% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County Thursday, 33.9% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 20.8% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 16.8% have received one and 11.2% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 25.4% have received one and 16.5% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 21.5% have received one dose and 13.9% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 40% have received one dose and 26% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 30.1% have received one dose and 21.3% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 24.2% have received one dose and 14.6% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 27.2% have received one dose and 18% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 22.6% have received one dose and 15.7% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 29.9% have received one dose and 19.3% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 34.7% have received one dose and 23.3% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 35% have received one dose and 23.9% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 29.6% have received one and 20.4% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 21.5% have received one dose and 10.1% are fully vaccinated.

More than 2.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were headed to providers this week in Texas, the Department of State Health Services says, including more than 25,000 doses to vaccination hubs, clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in Central Texas.

The agency is allocating more than a million doses to 2,011 providers in 200 counties this week, the largest number to date, and is ordering 626,290 second doses for those already vaccinated.

Another 900,000 additional first and second doses should be available to pharmacies, federally qualified health centers and dialysis centers, allocated directly by the federal government.

The state is allocating 14,700 doses next week to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Leon and Robertson counties are among 46 counties chose to participate in the sixth week of the state’s Save Our Seniors Program under which state and local officials work either to set up drive-thru vaccination sites or administer the vaccine directly to homebound seniors.

Another 10,470 doses are headed to clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies in the region.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched a Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District reported two additional deaths from the virus Thursday, a Killeen man in his 40s and a Temple man in his 80s, increasing the virus’ toll in the county to 413, according to local data.

State data showed 398 deaths.

The health district reported 20 additional cases of the virus Thursday, boosting the county’s total to 21,679.

At least 318 cases were active Thursday and 20,948 residents have recovered.

State data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,761 cases, an increase of 20.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Thursday showed six active cases and a total of 349 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Thursday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 22 cases involving students and eight cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,663 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 819 involving students and 844 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Thursday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 10 cases across five campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 27 additional cases of the virus Thursday, raising the county’s total to 26,324.

At least 227 cases were active Thursday, 25,647 residents have recovered, and 15 patients were hospitalized, seven fewer than on Wednesday, two of them on ventilators.

The virus has claimed 450 lives in the county, according to local data.

State data showed 462 deaths.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 173 active cases Thursday, 166 involving students, five involving staff members and two involving faculty. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,788 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 60 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Thursday showed three active cases, and a cumulative total of 353 cases, 272 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Thursday showed three active cases across two campuses and 278 cases involving students, 293 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed eight cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Thursday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed three cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Thursday at Isbill Junior High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,797 confirmed and 303 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed at least 6,880 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 84 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 10 cases across six campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Thursday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported four cases involving employees Thursday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 11 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; one case involving an employee and three involving inmates at the Mountain View Unit where three inmates were restricted and one was isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and three cases involving inmates and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 27 inmates were restricted and three were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,834 confirmed and 189 probable cases Thursday.

State data showed at least 2,008 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee and two involving inmates at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,094 confirmed and 605 probable cases Thursday.

At least 2,601 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 5,479 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,340 confirmed and 303 probable cases of the virus Thursday. Of the total, 1,592 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,068 confirmed and 749 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 1,745 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 702 confirmed and 53 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 726 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Thursday had 3,737 confirmed cases and 679 probable cases. At least 4,264 patients have recovered and 105 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Thursday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Thursday showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,797 confirmed and 330 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,058 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,254 confirmed and 344 probable cases Thursday. At least 1,533 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,393 confirmed and 1,077 probable cases Thursday. At least 2,454 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Thursday. At least 624 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,654 confirmed cases Thursday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,004 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 535 confirmed cases Thursday and 255 probable cases. At least 776 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Thursday reported three cases involving employees and three involving inmates at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 27 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.

