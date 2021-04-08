DPS confirms one fatality in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Robertson County
Highway 6 is now back open.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Three vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday that killed one person on Highway 6 in Robertson County near the Brazos County line.
Wednesday’s wreck involved an overturned vehicle, a pickup truck, and a third vehicle.
The status of the other drivers and occupants is unknown at this time.
The accident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. at Sadberry Road just north of OSR. Highway 6 was closed for a couple of hours as troopers conducted their investigation.
DPS says the investigation into the accident is still ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.