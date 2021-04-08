Advertisement

DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition

The trooper was shot while pursing an individual suspected of being involved in the Bryan business shooting
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a DPS trooper was shot in Grimes County.

According to DPS, the trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the Bryan business shooting. The trooper remains in serious but stable condition.

Bryan police confirmed that a suspect in the Bryan shooting is now in custody.

A KBTX reporter at the scene witnessed shattered glass and bullet holes in a DPS vehicle. A large police presence remains off FM 39.

Iola ISD was temporarily under a safety hold following the shooting. Parents were asked to remain in their cars while picking up children.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
Manor Middle School. (KISD photo)
Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
Meat, missing soap, uncovered food, and rat droppings caught the eye of inspectors in this...
Restaurant Report Card for April 8, 2021
A former Central Texas police officer accused of making “unwanted sexual advances” to a female...
Ex-Central Texas police officer charged with official oppression
Bryan Police press conference after shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets
One dead, multiple injured in shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets