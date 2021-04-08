DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed a DPS trooper was shot in Grimes County.

According to DPS, the trooper was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the Bryan business shooting. The trooper remains in serious but stable condition.

Bryan police confirmed that a suspect in the Bryan shooting is now in custody.

A KBTX reporter at the scene witnessed shattered glass and bullet holes in a DPS vehicle. A large police presence remains off FM 39.

Iola ISD was temporarily under a safety hold following the shooting. Parents were asked to remain in their cars while picking up children.

