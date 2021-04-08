Driver dies after SUV rear-ends trailer in front of local high school

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A driver died en route to the hospital Thursday after his SUV rear-ended an 18-wheel trailer at FM 2484 and Lark Trail in front of Salado High School.

The accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The unidentified victim, a man in his mid-60s, was eastbound on FM 2484 when the SUV struck the trailer, Salado Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bert Henry said.

He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, Henry said.

