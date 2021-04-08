Advertisement

Driver dies after SUV rear-ends trailer in front of local high school

The driver died en route to a local hospital.
The driver died en route to a local hospital.(Salado VFD photo)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A driver died en route to the hospital Thursday after his SUV rear-ended an 18-wheel trailer at FM 2484 and Lark Trail in front of Salado High School.

The accident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The unidentified victim, a man in his mid-60s, was eastbound on FM 2484 when the SUV struck the trailer, Salado Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bert Henry said.

He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, Henry said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
Manor Middle School. (KISD photo)
Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection

Latest News

The first planes are due to arrive Friday morning and the team will fly from noon to 5 p.m....
60-plane formation flying team will land in Central Texas this weekend
Grants totaling $25,000 have been awarded to Robert Gray Army Airfield. (File)
Fort Hood: $225,000 in grants awarded to Robert Gray Army Airfield
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties
The United Way of Central Texas is accepting applications from Bell County residents for winter...
Temple: United Way accepts applications for winter weather recovery assistance