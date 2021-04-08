Ex-Central Texas police officer charged with official oppression

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A former Killeen police officer accused of making “unwanted sexual advances” to a female victim is free on bond after he was charged with official oppression, police announced Thursday.

Edgar Diaz-Casillas turned himself in on April 1 at the Bell County Jail after a Bell County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against him the day before.

His bond was set at $100,000.

His name did not appear on the Bell County Jail’s online roster Thursday.

The unnamed female victim told detectives on June 22, 2019 that “Edgar Diaz-Casillas had made unwanted sexual advances to her while acting under color of his employment as a public servant, namely, a Killeen police officer,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a press release late Thursday afternoon.

Diaz was placed on administrative leave while the Killeen Police Department’s Special Victims Unit investigated the accusations.

Diaz-Casillas, a three-year veteran of the department, was placed on indefinite suspension on Feb. 11 “for code of conduct violations, dishonesty, lack of integrity and untruthfulness on multiple occasions,” Miramontez said.

A civil service appeal is pending, she said.

