Eyes are on Friday afternoon/evening for strong storm chances

There will be a low (10%) chance of isolated thunderstorms this evening but the highest potential stays east of here and most will be nice and quiet. Any chance for rain tonight ends by 10 pm, leaving us dry and cloudy for the rest of the night. Lows will be warmer than last night, back in the low to mid 60s. Friday afternoon is still worth watching for another chance for some strong to severe storms.

Friday will be hot with highs right around 90 degrees. While most of the signs point to a quiet day, it will be a good idea to keep an eye on the radar for the second half of Friday for potential, isolated storm development. IF a storm can get going, it could grow quickly and turn strong/severe fast. Large hail and damaging wind being the main concerns, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. That all said, the better chance is for storms to not happen, but we need to be prepared in case the outlying option can happen.

A cold front will move through by Saturday morning with maybe a few sprinkles before sunrise for Saturday, but it will bring us fantastic weather for the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s/low 80s for Saturday, more sunshine Sunday and highs return to the low and mid 80s.

