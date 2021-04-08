Fort Hood: $225,000 in grants awarded to Robert Gray Army Airfield

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) – Robert Gray Army Airfield, the military joint-use airport that operates adjacent to Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, is receiving $225,000 in Federal Aviation administration grants for improvements, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, announced Thursday.

One grant, worth $180,000, will fund reconstruction of perimeter fencing and the other, worth $45,000, will pay for sealing, crack repair and rubber removal on a 10,000-foot runway.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Cornyn said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.