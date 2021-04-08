Advertisement

Active manhunt after multiple people shot at Bryan manufacturer

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police confirm multiple people were shot during an incident Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. The suspect in that shooting remains at large and an active manhunt is underway.

There is still an active police situation off FM 2818 at Stone City Drive as law enforcement responds to the scene. Sources tell KBTX that more than six people were injured, and several are in critical condition.

Jane Long Intermediate School was temporarily under a perimeter seal, but students were released to parents around normal dismissal time. Parents of students who walk home are asked to pick up their child at the school.

KBTX has multiple reporters on the scene and will update this story as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
Manor Middle School. (KISD photo)
Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection

Latest News

Derek Smith with the team's National Championship trophy.
BU’s national title win was ‘dream come true’ for team’s longtime PA announcer
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Driver dies after SUV rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
The first planes are due to arrive Friday morning and the team will fly from noon to 5 p.m....
60-plane formation flying team will land in Central Texas this weekend
Grants totaling $25,000 have been awarded to Robert Gray Army Airfield. (File)
Fort Hood: $225,000 in grants awarded to Robert Gray Army Airfield