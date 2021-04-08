New Orleans streets flood; more storms expected across South

(AP) - Torrential rains have flooded several streets in New Orleans ahead of what forecasters say could be a stormy period across the South.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning early Thursday covered parts of Jefferson and Orleans parishes in the New Orleans area.

Emergency management officials say that several roads were impassible after 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in a short time Thursday morning.

The flooding comes as forecasters warn of severe storms on Friday from Texas and Oklahoma to the Carolinas.

Parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama will be at the highest risk of several storms Friday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)