New Orleans streets flood; more storms expected across South

Torrential rains have flooded several streets in New Orleans ahead of what forecasters say...
Torrential rains have flooded several streets in New Orleans ahead of what forecasters say could be a stormy period across the South. (File)(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Torrential rains have flooded several streets in New Orleans ahead of what forecasters say could be a stormy period across the South.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning early Thursday covered parts of Jefferson and Orleans parishes in the New Orleans area.

Emergency management officials say that several roads were impassible after 3 to 5 inches of rain fell in a short time Thursday morning.

The flooding comes as forecasters warn of severe storms on Friday from Texas and Oklahoma to the Carolinas.

Parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama will be at the highest risk of several storms Friday.

