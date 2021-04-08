Restaurant Report Card for April 8, 2021

(KWTX) - Las Tapatias at 204 West Rancier in Killeen got an 85 on a recent inspection.

The permit was withheld on this one.

The health worker saw cooked ground beef on top of the raw beef, so all of that had to be thrown out.

There was also no hand soap at the sink in the meat area.

The floors and metal racks were dirty.

Food was left uncovered, including the flour and sugar.

There was a hole in the wall.

And there were rat droppings all over the bakery area and a roach was spotted.

Scores Pizza and Wings at 219 South East St. in Belton got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, nothing inside the coolers was labeled.

The business needed thermometers.

Areas of the kitchen needed a deep cleaning and some minor repairs.

The fly strips were full, so it was time to throw them out.

The permit was withheld.

Great Wall Café at 1002 Wales Dr. in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection.

This place had some repeat violations.

The cooler, seasoning containers, and prep tables needed cleaning and there was food and oil residue under the stove.

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to La Dalat at 17 East Avenue B in Temple.

According to its website, this Vietnamese restaurant uses the freshest foods.

It has spring rolls, fired-cracker shrimp, papaya salad, noodle bowls, noodles with broth, rice plates, and check out the salted-plum limeade.

The words “lots of flavor” come to mind.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.