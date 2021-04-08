Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for April 8, 2021

Meat, missing soap, uncovered food, and rat droppings caught the eye of inspectors in this...
Meat, missing soap, uncovered food, and rat droppings caught the eye of inspectors in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - Las Tapatias at 204 West Rancier in Killeen got an 85 on a recent inspection.

The permit was withheld on this one.

The health worker saw cooked ground beef on top of the raw beef, so all of that had to be thrown out.

There was also no hand soap at the sink in the meat area.

The floors and metal racks were dirty.

Food was left uncovered, including the flour and sugar.

There was a hole in the wall.

And there were rat droppings all over the bakery area and a roach was spotted.

Scores Pizza and Wings at 219 South East St. in Belton got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the health department worker, nothing inside the coolers was labeled.

The business needed thermometers.

Areas of the kitchen needed a deep cleaning and some minor repairs.

The fly strips were full, so it was time to throw them out.

The permit was withheld.

Great Wall Café at 1002 Wales Dr. in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection.

This place had some repeat violations.

The cooler, seasoning containers, and prep tables needed cleaning and there was food and oil residue under the stove.

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to La Dalat at 17 East Avenue B in Temple.

According to its website, this Vietnamese restaurant uses the freshest foods.

It has spring rolls, fired-cracker shrimp, papaya salad, noodle bowls, noodles with broth, rice plates, and check out the salted-plum limeade.

The words “lots of flavor” come to mind.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
Manor Middle School. (KISD photo)
Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Texas DPS: Trooper in surgery; one killed and five injured after Bryan business shooting
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
A former Central Texas police officer accused of making “unwanted sexual advances” to a female...
Ex-Central Texas police officer charged with official oppression
Bryan Police press conference after shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets
One dead, multiple injured in shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets