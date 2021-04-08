Advertisement

Temple: United Way accepts applications for winter weather recovery assistance

The United Way of Central Texas is accepting applications from Bell County residents for winter...
The United Way of Central Texas is accepting applications from Bell County residents for winter weather recovery assistance. (File)(Gray DC)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The United Way of Central Texas is accepting applications from Bell County residents for winter weather recovery assistance in the aftermath of the historic February freeze.

“While temperatures are slowly beginning to warm and power is being restored, we know there is still great need amongst our neighbors who remain in crisis and the nonprofits working to support them,” the organization said in a press release Thursday.

The Winter Weather Recovery Fund can be applied to such things as February electric bills, home repairs and insurance deductibles.

“This winter weather crisis has hit our neighbors, non-profits, and partners hard and we will continue working side by side during these recovery efforts to ensure the needs are met,” said Stephanie O’Banion, president and CEO of United Way of Central Texas.

Applications are available online.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mills County deputies pulled over an SUV and discovered 21 men inside, one of whom they...
Central Texas deputies pull over SUV with 21 men inside, arrest driver
Thousands of friends, neighbors, and law enforcement officers from across the state and around...
‘He wasn’t a good man, he was a great man:’ Thousands pay tribute to fallen trooper
Manor Middle School. (KISD photo)
Local middle school evacuated after ‘verbal threat of violence’
A 26-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital after a man tried to run her down with his...
Man tries to run woman down with car, hits local business instead
The pickup and 18-wheeler collided early Tuesday afternoon.
Woman dies in collision with 18-wheeler at rural Central Texas highway intersection

Latest News

The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Driver dies after SUV rear-ends trailer in front of local high school
The first planes are due to arrive Friday morning and the team will fly from noon to 5 p.m....
60-plane formation flying team will land in Central Texas this weekend
Grants totaling $25,000 have been awarded to Robert Gray Army Airfield. (File)
Fort Hood: $225,000 in grants awarded to Robert Gray Army Airfield
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties