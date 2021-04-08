Temple: United Way accepts applications for winter weather recovery assistance

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The United Way of Central Texas is accepting applications from Bell County residents for winter weather recovery assistance in the aftermath of the historic February freeze.

“While temperatures are slowly beginning to warm and power is being restored, we know there is still great need amongst our neighbors who remain in crisis and the nonprofits working to support them,” the organization said in a press release Thursday.

The Winter Weather Recovery Fund can be applied to such things as February electric bills, home repairs and insurance deductibles.

“This winter weather crisis has hit our neighbors, non-profits, and partners hard and we will continue working side by side during these recovery efforts to ensure the needs are met,” said Stephanie O’Banion, president and CEO of United Way of Central Texas.

Applications are available online.

