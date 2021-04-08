Texas sheriff’s investigator dies while vacationing with wife, friends

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County Sheriff’s Office investigator died while on vacation this week, Sheriff Randy Hargrove said.

“It’s with great sadness that I inform you that Investigator Billy Bob Christian suddenly passed away (Tuesday) morning while vacationing with his wife and friends. Billy was a seasoned investigator with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office where he worked many cases with fellow investigators and deputies. He was a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength for all who knew him. This is a tremendous loss for his family and for all of us here at Houston County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

Christian’s body will be escorted Thursday to a Crockett funeral home, he said.

“He will be escorted by his wife Brenda, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and a host of other law enforcement agencies and first responders. He will be passing through Lovelady at approximately … on his way to Callaway-Allee Funeral Home in Crockett,” Hargrove said.

“We invite you to honor Billy with your roadside presence as he passes through your community. On behalf of his family and friends, I would like to thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers and support.”

Funeral services are pending.

