Turning toasty before Friday’s strong storm potential

Cooler-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for a majority of next week as potentially multiple disturbances bring us clouds and appreciable rain chances. Before we get to the cooler weather, we’ll have to power through a few hot days and potentially get through a few strong thunderstorms too. The first chance of storms is today however rain chances are exceptionally low with only a 10% chance of a pop-up storm near and west of I-35 late this afternoon. By and large, today is just going to be a sunny and warm day. Morning temperatures are starting out cool in the 40s and low 50s before sunshine quickly warms us up into the 80s today. Temperatures east of I-35 will only warm into the low 80s however highs near and west of I-35 will approach 90°. A stray pop-up storm could potentially form near and west of I-35 after 4 PM. If a storm forms late today, it’ll likely be out of here by 9 PM. Clouds will increase overnight and humidity quickly returns with temperatures starting out in the mid 60s. Morning clouds on Friday gives way to sunshine in the afternoon. Near I-45, temperatures are expected to warm into the mid 80s. Along I-35, highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. West of Highway 281, highs should warm into the mid-90s. The big disparity in temperatures is caused by the dry line moving across Highway 281 and stalling before reaching I-35. The dry line could potentially spark severe thunderstorms after 3 PM from Meridian, Gatesville, and Copperas Cove eastward. Storms will likely be isolated but they will be strong. Large hail, golf-ball size or potentially even larger, will be the primary threat from Friday’s storms however gusty winds or a tornado will be possible with the strongest storms. Friday’s severe weather risk is conditional and the cap, a layer of warm air aloft, could potentially prevent storms from forming entirely. We’re hoping the cap holds so we don’t have to contend with severe storms, however it’s looking more and more likely that there will be a few isolated severe storms late Friday afternoon. Friday’s afternoon storms won’t impact the entire area but will likely continue after sunset as a cold front moves in. The front should push the rain completely out of the area by midnight.

Much quieter weather is in the forecast this weekend for us. The cold front arriving late Friday will drop temperatures in the 50s in the morning and into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs Saturday. As south winds return Sunday, high temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid 80s. We’re going to start the new work week with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s Monday too but a cold front is expected to move through late in the day. Rain chances with Monday’s front aren’t terribly high, only near 20%, but rain chances are actually expected to increase after the front moves through for the remainder of the week. The front should stall over South Texas and pave the way for multiple disturbances to swing through. Scattered rain is in the forecast multiple days next week, especially Wednesday and Thursday, but because high temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s behind Monday’s front, the opportunities for severe thunderstorms should be few and far between. It likely won’t be a washout of a week, but you’ll probably need to dust the umbrellas off when you take them out of the closet!

