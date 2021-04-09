15,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Central Texas hub sites next week

(KWTX) - More than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped to 486 providers in 116 counties across Texas next week including 796,360 first doses, 605,390 second doses, and an estimated 500,000 additional first and second doses allocated to pharmacies, clinics and dialysis centers.

The total is less than the more than 2.5 million doses shipped this week because the state’s allocation of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was reduced by about 350,000 doses until a plant in Baltimore, where Johnson & Johnson vaccine was contaminated by ingredients from another company’s vaccine, is again authorized to produce the doses.

Johnson & Johnson had to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine last month because the batch did not meet quality standards.

The state is allocating another 14,700 doses next week to hub providers in Central Texas including the Bell County Public Health District, which is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin, which is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center in Waco, which is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District, which is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Additional doses are allocated to clinics and pharmacies throughout Central Texas.

Since Friday April 2, almost 34,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents 16 and older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking, which means 1,6297 more have received first doses and 17,721 more have been fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 25.8% of residents 16 and older in Central Texas have received a first dose and 17.2% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide 1.4 million more residents have received a first dose in the past week and just more than 917,000 more have been fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 39.3% of Texas residents 16 and older had received a first dose and 23.5% are fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, almost 6,675 more residents have received a first dose and almost 5,275 more are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 21.9% of the county’s residents who are 16 and older have receive a first dose and 14.2% are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, almost 4,270 more residents 16 and older have received a first dose in the past week and just more than 3,800 more are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 29.6% of McLennan County residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 19.6% are fully vaccinated.

Data Friday from the state vaccination dashboard showed 34.3% of residents 16 and older in Bosque County have received a first dose and 21.4% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County, 17.3% have received one dose and 12% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County 25.9% have received one dose and 16.8% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 21.8% have received one dose and 14.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 40% have received one dose and 28.8% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 30.4% have received one dose and 22.4% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 24.9% have received one dose and 15.4% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 28% have received one dose and 18.9% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 22.8% have received one dose and 16% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County, 30% have received one dose and 22% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 35% have received one dose and 25.1% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County, 36% have received one dose and 24.3% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 30.1% have received one dose and 10.6% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 22.3% have received one dose and 10.6% are fully vaccinated.

All residents 16 and older are now eligible for vaccination.

DSHS has launched a Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler where residents may sign up for COVID-19 shots through a list of public health departments and select preferred times of day for vaccinations. Those without internet access may call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

DEATHS, CASE COUNTS

Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data Friday.

As many as 1,631 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the virus have died, but according to DSHS data Friday, the regional death toll rose to 16,08 including 401 Bell County residents, 12 fewer than the local count of 413; 33 Bosque County residents; 84 Coryell County residents; 32 Falls County residents; 49 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 105 Hill County residents; 32 Lampasas County residents; 42 Leon County residents; 73 Limestone County residents; 462 McLennan County residents, 12 more than the local count of 450; 46 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 139 Navarro County residents, 11 fewer than the local count of 150; 40 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

Another 52 cases of the virus were confirmed Friday in Central Texas, raising the regional total to 76,348.

DSHS reported an additional 2,464 cases statewide, 2,227 of them new, raising the statewide total to 2,418,286.

At least 66,922 cases were active Friday, 1,300 more than on Thursday, 2,673,787 residents have recovered, and 2,856 were hospitalized, 10 more than on Thursday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties, at least 49 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Friday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 24 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 5% of all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity Thursday was 5.66%, down slightly from 5.7% on Thursday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Health District is no longer updating its local dashboard on Fridays.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,785 confirmed cases Friday, an increase of 24.

DSHS reported 401 deaths from the virus, an increase of three.

Local data showed 413 deaths.

At least 20,948 residents have recovered.

The Temple Animal Shelter reopens to the public next week.

The shelter will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Starting Monday, appointments will no longer be required for adoptions.

Masks are required.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Friday showed 10 active cases and a total of 360 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Friday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 27 cases involving students and 14 cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,677 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 827 involving students and 850 involving staff.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed one active case Friday.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Thursday showed 10 cases across seven campuses.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 23 additional cases of the virus Friday, raising the county’s total to 26,347.

At least 153 cases were active Friday, 25,744 residents have recovered, and 24 were hospitalized, nine more than on Thursday, and four of the 24 were on ventilators.

The health district reports 450 deaths.

Stata data showed 462.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food from 10 a.m. to noon on April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 183 cases Friday, 177 involving students, four involving staff members and two involving faculty. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,819 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 90 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Friday showed three active cases, and a cumulative total of 353 cases, 272 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Friday showed eight active cases across six campuses and 278 cases involving students, 298 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed eight cases across five campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed three cases at Mart Elementary.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case Friday at Isbill Junior High School.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,794 confirmed and 260 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 6,904 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed 84 lives in the county, state data showed.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Friday showed 11 cases across six campuses and one at a non-campus facility.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Friday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported three cases involving employees Friday at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where 10 inmates were restricted and one was isolated.; four cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; 14 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit; two cases involving inmates and three involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where three inmates were restricted and two were isolated; one case involving an employee at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and two cases involving inmates and two cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 27 inmates were restricted and two were isolated.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,835 confirmed and 189 probable cases Friday.

State data showed at least 1,988 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 32 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported one case involving an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin and one case involving an employee and two involving inmates at the Marlin Transfer Unit, where 23 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,097 confirmed and 604 probable cases Friday.

At least 2,601 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 73 residents, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,417 confirmed and 2,245 probable cases Thursday.

Of the total, at least 5,479 patients have recovered.

State data showed 139 deaths.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,341 confirmed and 303 probable cases of the virus Friday. Of the total, 1,592 patients have recovered and 33 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,069 confirmed and 752 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 1,749 patients have recovered and 49 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported four cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 702 confirmed and 53 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 726 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County Friday had 3,734 confirmed cases and 681 probable cases. At least 4,269 patients have recovered and 105 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Friday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard Friday showed no active cases.

Lampasas County had 1,798 confirmed and 331 probable cases Friday. At least 2,058 patients have recovered, and 32 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,255 confirmed and 345 probable cases Friday. At least 1,534 patients have recovered, and 42 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,396 confirmed and 1,078 probable cases Friday. At least 2,461 patients have recovered and 46 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 589 confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Friday. At least 625 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,655 confirmed cases Friday and 412 probable cases. At least 2,008 patients have recovered and 40 have died, according to state data. The Robertson County Jail is again allowing visitation, but the number of visitors at any given time is limited to four, one per inmate, masks are required, and no one younger than 16 is permitted.

San Saba County had 534 confirmed cases Friday and 255 probable cases. At least 774 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Friday reported three cases involving employees and three involving inmates at the San Saba Transfer Unit where 27 inmates were restricted, and one was isolated.

