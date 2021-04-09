Advertisement

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-war/missing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.

The black-and-white POW/MIA flag returned atop the chief executive’s residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, which is National Former POW Recognition Day. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the return was “in keeping with the president and first lady’s commitment to honor the sacrifices of all those who serve.”

Last summer, former President Donald Trump had moved the POW flag from its customary perch to a less prominent location on the White House South Lawn. The location atop the White House can be seen from a much greater distance.

The move came after a request from a bipartisan group of senators. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., tweeted that he was “proud” to see the flag above the White House again as a way of honoring “the sacrifices of our brave servicemembers who were held behind enemy lines, and those who have not yet returned home.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Investigator Billy Bob Christian died suddenly while on vacation.
Texas sheriff’s investigator dies while vacationing with wife, friends
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties

Latest News

Fans gather in White Plains to mourn the loss of rapper DMX.
DMX: Fans gather, react in N.Y.
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Medical examiner blames police pressure for Floyd’s death
White House restores POW/MIA flag to its former home atop the president's home.
White House POW/MIA flag
Boston firefighters and local residents aid Camille Coelho, center, who became stuck in deep...
Nurse, capturing the feeling of a nation, gets stuck in mud