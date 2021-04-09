Advertisement

Cameron Park Zoo hosts celebration of local author’s book about a unique zoo

Addie and her mom appeared together for a signing on March 28 at Fabled Bookshop and Café in...
Addie and her mom appeared together for a signing on March 28 at Fabled Bookshop and Café in downtown Waco.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A celebration of a best-selling book by a local author seeking to start conversations in households and schools worldwide about those with disabilities will be held this weekend at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The backdrop is appropriate because Lorena resident Stephanie Wolfe’s book “Authentically Addie” revolves around a trip to the zoo taken by her daughter Addie, who was born with significant chromosomal abnormalities, to see animals that have disabilities, too.

“I’m really excited because our friends at the Cameron Park Zoo in partnership with our friends at the Waco Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities have invited me and my daughter, Addie, to go for an author showcase to talk about our book,” she said.

Stephanie said she wrote the book after encountering many situations in which other children didn’t know how to respond around Addie or how to ask questions about her condition.

She wasn’t sure what the response would be, but she knew it was needed literature and on March 3 the day it was released, it hit many bestselling lists.

The book has since sold thousands of copies worldwide and landed on many top selling lists on Amazon.

“’Authentically Addie’ is a book really, really needed to be in literature and I’m so happy that have been able to provide that need, “Stephanie said.

Addie will be with Stephanie at the zoo Saturday.

The two also appeared together for a signing on March 28 at Fabled Bookshop and Cafe in downtown Waco.

A large crowd showed up there and the author sold out of all books she had on hand.

The crowd at the zoo will be capped at 150, but they’re expecting a big turnout and they have many things planned.

Attendees will also be able to walk through the African Savannah section of the zoo and visit the Saltwater Aquarium.

“There’s going to be a book reading.  We’re going to sign books for those who have purchased books and want us to sign them and there will be a Q&A and food trucks and all kinds of fun,” Stephanie said.  “We’re super excited.”

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the zoo.

Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
The driver died en route to a local hospital.
Central Texas man dies after BMW rear-ends 18-wheeler in front of local high school
DPS Troopers are on scene off FM 39
DPS trooper shot in Grimes County in serious but stable condition
Investigator Billy Bob Christian died suddenly while on vacation.
Texas sheriff’s investigator dies while vacationing with wife, friends
Col. Michael Schoenfeldt was relieved of duties on April 8.
Fort Hood brigade combat team commander relieved of duties

Latest News

Aaron McBeth is believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing Texas boy discontinued
FILE PHOTO: Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther speaks to a crowd at the 'Texas Bar Owners Fight...
Texas Supreme Court voids orders that jailed Texas salon owner for disregarding COVID-19 precautions
Larry Bollin, 27, is charged with murder after a shooting at a Bryan business.
Bryan shooting suspect’s bonds total $2.2 million
In Burlington in Milam County high winds broke the windows out of house and blew two grain bins...
Powerful pop-up storm packed a punch and did some damage