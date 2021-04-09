Cameron Park Zoo hosts celebration of local author’s book about a unique zoo

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A celebration of a best-selling book by a local author seeking to start conversations in households and schools worldwide about those with disabilities will be held this weekend at the Cameron Park Zoo.

The backdrop is appropriate because Lorena resident Stephanie Wolfe’s book “Authentically Addie” revolves around a trip to the zoo taken by her daughter Addie, who was born with significant chromosomal abnormalities, to see animals that have disabilities, too.

“I’m really excited because our friends at the Cameron Park Zoo in partnership with our friends at the Waco Mayor’s Committee for People with Disabilities have invited me and my daughter, Addie, to go for an author showcase to talk about our book,” she said.

Stephanie said she wrote the book after encountering many situations in which other children didn’t know how to respond around Addie or how to ask questions about her condition.

She wasn’t sure what the response would be, but she knew it was needed literature and on March 3 the day it was released, it hit many bestselling lists.

The book has since sold thousands of copies worldwide and landed on many top selling lists on Amazon.

“’Authentically Addie’ is a book really, really needed to be in literature and I’m so happy that have been able to provide that need, “Stephanie said.

Addie will be with Stephanie at the zoo Saturday.

The two also appeared together for a signing on March 28 at Fabled Bookshop and Cafe in downtown Waco.

A large crowd showed up there and the author sold out of all books she had on hand.

The crowd at the zoo will be capped at 150, but they’re expecting a big turnout and they have many things planned.

Attendees will also be able to walk through the African Savannah section of the zoo and visit the Saltwater Aquarium.

“There’s going to be a book reading. We’re going to sign books for those who have purchased books and want us to sign them and there will be a Q&A and food trucks and all kinds of fun,” Stephanie said. “We’re super excited.”

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the zoo.

Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.

