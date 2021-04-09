Advertisement

Cincinnati to settle suit in death of student who called 911

Kyle Plush died three years ago after being trapped in a van
Kyle Plush died three years ago after being trapped in a van(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of a 16-year-old student who died three years ago after being accidentally trapped in a van and calling 911 twice.

City officials announced Friday it would pay $6 million to the family of Kyle Plush and spend $250,000 to conduct an outside review of the city’s 911 call system.

Plush died trapped under a folding seat in a minivan parked near his school on April 10, 2018.

His father found him six hours after he first managed to call for help using voice commands to activate his phone that was in his pocket. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

